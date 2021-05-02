What all do you watch Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel for? Thrills, plans, action, heist and well the remarkable acting performances. But let’s be honest to our hearts and confess, isn’t Rio and Tokyo’s relationship a secret reason to stick to the show? You are busted and turns out the two have decided to surprise you with some PDA over social media as we gear up for Season 5.

As the globe fights the pandemic, one ray of hope on the other side of the tunnel is season 5 waiting for us. After Netflix renewed the show for the fifth season, fans were left excited. Rio actor Miguel Herrán had confirmed he has wrapped his schedule of shoot for the show. While he now waits for the show like all of us, he is reminiscing the days spent with his Tokyo aka Ursula Corbero. Below is everything you need to know, and also the positive news you need in your life today.

Taking to Instagram, Miguel Herrán shared a photo with Ursula Corbero. The screengrab was from the fourth season of Money Heist. The caption that he wrote had Rio’s sweetest message for his Tokyo. He expressed he wants to be as brave as her in Spanish. The translation of his caption reads, “When I grow up I want to be as brave as you are, my friend.” Ursula also took to the comments section and dropped a heart and a dove emoji.

It is that particular Money Heist Season 4 sequence when Ursula Corbero’s Tokyo done with everyone and everything took off to a place unknown. She only wanted to stay in touch with Miguel Herrán’s Rio, so she hands him over a phone. It is after this that Rio gets stuck in the torture chamber, and the team is up for a new heist.

Fans are going gaga over the post, and we are as well. Stay tuned for more on Money Heist 5 and everything from the entertainment world.

