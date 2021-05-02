There are people you know; there are some you see online but don’t really know. And there are a few, no matter what, make you feel good. For the world as a whole, one of them is Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock. A man who has managed to be at the top of his game forever, be it his WWE days, or his entry to Hollywood. He has not let anything block his way, and reigned every place he stood on.

Advertisement

Through his interview and social media front, the star has managed to be an inspiration, motivation and a much-needed push millions always look for. Dwayne Johnson, who now gears for his debut in the superhero universe with Black Adam, apart from all other things has been known for his influencing nature and speeches.

Advertisement

Today as Dwayne Johnson celebrates his birthday, we at Koimoi compile 10 of his most motivational quotes. Read on and fall in love with the man who spreads positivity in abundance.

1. “The wall! Your success is on the other side. Can’t jump over it or go around it. You know what to do.”

2. “Wake up determined. Go to bed satisfied.” – Dwayne Johnson

3. “In 1995 I had $7 bucks in my pocket and knew two things: I’m broke as hell and one day I won’t be.”

4. “Don’t be afraid to be ambitious about your goals. Hard work never stops. Neither should your dreams.”

5. The first step to achieving your goal, is to take a moment to respect your goal. Know what it means to you to achieve it.”

6. “The men I idolized built their bodies and became somebody – like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger – and I thought, ‘That can be me.’ So I started working out. The funny thing is I didn’t realize back then that I was having a defining moment.”

7. “I like the idea of working in different genres and transcending genres and hopefully finding success, and ultimately make movies people like.” – Dwayne Johnson

8. “Wrestling was like stand-up comedy for me.”

9. “I want someone who can trust that my big hands are going to take care of them.”

10. “One of the most important things you can accomplish is just being yourself.”

Tell us which of the Dwayne Johnson quotes is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: Did You Know? Not Just Lena Headey But Carice Van Houten AKA Melisandre Was In The Run For Playing Cersei!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube