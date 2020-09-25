It has been 5 months since La Casa de Papel 4 released. Now, all eyes are on Money Heist Season 5. After all, it is the final season of this popular Spanish heist drama. The show stars Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso and Miguel Herrán to name a few.

The fourth season ended with a lot of cliffhangers. Gandia killed Nairobi, played By Alba Flores. But is he alive or dead? No one knows. Raquel (Itziar Ituño) has joined other gang members in the Bank of Spain. And sadly, our favourite couple Rio (Miguel Herrán) and Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) broke up. It was a very ugly break-up if y’all remember.

Last month, the star cast started shooting for Money Heist Season 5. Our beloved Professor Álvaro Morte and Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso often share pics on their social media pages. A few days ago, Úrsula shared a before-after look from La Casa de Papel sets. But the latest update will make all Rio-Tokyo shippers happy AF!

Úrsula Corberó took to her Instagram page to share a picture with Miguel Herrán. The duo is dressed in their LCDP avatar as Tokyo and Rio. The two look like happy puppies in this photo. It makes us question if they will patch up again in Money Heist Season 5 or not?

The actress captioned the photo in Spanish, “Armados hasta las tetas, siempre @miguel.g.herran ❣️”. The translation in English reads – Armed to the tits, always @miguel.g.herran ❣️”. The official account of La Casa de Papel posted a heart emoji on the photo. Whether it’s a throwback pic or current pic, only Úrsula knows. But if they are teasing us that all is well between Tokyo and Rio, we can’t wait for the final season anymore.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the makers of Money Heist Season 5 teased us all with new villains in the final season. The challenges are going to be tough for Professor and his gang members and Gandia and Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) doesn’t seem to be that big of trouble in the final season.

Do you want Tokyo and Rio to patch up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

