Money Heist Season 5: Did Álvaro Morte Hint At End Of Professor’s Journey? See Pic

A lot of us are spending time listening to Bella Ciao on loop every day. The wait for Money Heist Season 5 is going to be very long. Some are even rewatching the previous seasons of La Casa de Papel until they binge on the new one. After all, there’s so much to learn from Professor (Álvaro Morte) in every episode.

Currently, the LCDP actors are shooting for the show in Spain. The shooting for fifth season commenced in August. The team is shooting while following the safety protocols due to the pandemic. The star cast and the crew members have made sure nothing about the plot comes out to people.

But the actors know how much their fans love them and the show. Actors Álvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso aka Berlin keep teasing us often with their posts on Instagram. Today, our beloved Professor shared a cute update on Money Heist Season 5. It also seems like a big hint through his Instagram post and we can’t keep calm.

Álvaro Morte shared a figurine of Salvador Dali dressed in red like the La Casa de Papel characters. He captioned the pic, “Bella Ciao”. This either means two things – He too will enter the Bank of Spain in Money Heist Season 5 to help his gang members. The second hint is his character Professor might die and he’s saying goodbye to the show and the character.

As much as the second hint hurts, one cannot deny that Professor has to face major challenges in the fifth and final season. The meaning of Bella Ciao is ‘Goodbye’. The makers have already teased us with big villains making an entry on the show. Also, a few days ago, Morte shared a mirror selfie which had his character’s clothes pinned on the hook. There was dust on the hook which also indicated that his character has to major hurdles in this last heist.

Check out the post below:

If the post means neither of this, then it’s just a cute figurine Álvaro Morte has shared. After all, we don’t want him to die in Money Heist Season 5 and want him and his gang member to have a safe end.

What do you think the post means? Let us know your thoughts in th comments below.

