Recently, a YouTube documentary on Paris Hilton, showcasing the alleged abuse she suffered at boarding school in Utah and her trauma in her adulthood, was released. And when Drew Barrymore saw the documentary she could totally relate to it. Barrymore on her talk show revealed some of her experience being placed at institutions for minors with behavioural issues.

A nearly two-hour film This is Paris, helmed by Emmy-winning director Alexandra Dean, extensively showcased the alleged drug abuse she suffered at boarding school in Utah. The alleged drug abuse carried over into her adulthood as well. Drew Barrymore, who saw the documentary, made a big revelation on her talk show.

On Monday’s episode of Drew Barrymore‘s new talk show, the American heiress and the “Charlie’s Angels” star reflected on their shared experiences of being placed at institutions for minors with behavioural issues.

The 45-year-old talk show host said, “We’ve known each other throughout our kid life, adult life — I’ve known you for many years. I feel like when it comes to an interviewer, maybe they haven’t had the same experiences as you. So they’re coming at it from more of a journalistic, interested but slightly removed, place. Well, not this time. I’ve been where you’ve been. And watching your documentary — I mean, I don’t know how many interviews and conversations I’m going to have on this show where I’m watching a mirror image of everything I’ve been through, as well.”

Talking to Hilton, she continued, “So I want to talk to you and have you know that I’ve had the people come and take me away. I’ve been locked up in solitary confinement, I’ve been in a place for lengthy periods of time — we’re talking a year, a year and a half, plus. I haven’t seen a kind of story like this really reflected out there very often that’s one I recognize so deeply.”

Paris Hilton replied explaining that the emotional revelation of her traumatic past “wasn’t supposed to be the original premise of the film.”

“I wanted to do a film to show the businesswoman I am, and all I’ve accomplished, because I feel like there are just so many misconceptions about me,” she said. “And then during shooting, I just became so close with the director. We had this sisterly relationship where I felt like I could open up about anything with her. And she told me, ‘This is so important, that you tell your story because you’re going to help other survivors and people will want to come forward with theirs.’ It was very difficult for me because it wasn’t something I ever wanted to talk about in public.”

“I was embarrassed for people to know,” she admitted. “I now know that I shouldn’t be ashamed, the people who work at these places who are abusing children are the ones who should be ashamed.”

