Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Relationship Timeline: Fling That Turned Into Steamy Hot Love In No Time!

When you live your life with the charisma of a vampire in Twilight or as The Batman – attention is sure to come your way. Robert Pattinson is no different, but his choices surely are. The actor is dating Suki Waterhouse. However, he has chosen to keep their relationship low-key, unlike most celebs.

Robert and Suki’s relationship started off as a fling, but surprisingly, there was no looking back! It’s been over 2 years, and the couple is still standing strong. It has reached a point where there are engagement rumours surfacing online.

Want to know all about this low-key romance? Check out Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s complete relationship timeline below:

July 2018 – We Were All Late To The Party!

It is believed that Robert and Suki already began dating months before. However, ENews! obtained pictures of the couple having a gala time in London. It was a date night with both the partners appearing more than happy with each other. They were laughing, Robert had his hands on Suki’s shoulders – truly a perfect date night! Plus they sealed a kiss, and the internet was stormed.

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss, Pack on PDA on London Date Night! https://t.co/mS0a2R0lPN via @justjared pic.twitter.com/Uc1NQBm4O8 — 📰The_News_DIVA📰 (@The_News_DIVA) July 31, 2018

August 2018 – Just A Fling!?

Reports stated that during the shooting of The King, Robert Pattinson met Suki Waterhouse. They were just casually dating each other. “Rob likes to have fun when he has breaks in-between filming and him and Suki have a great time together,” a source close to ENews! revealed.

Later that month, rumours around their split began surfacing online. It did seem that it was just a fling, but destiny had different plans.

September 2018 – They’re Very Much Together!

Contrary to breakup rumours, The Batman actor was seen face timing the model-girlfriend while on the way home from a pub. Later that month, they were even seen enjoying Miguel’s concert. Several fans clicked pictures with the celebrity couple. They were even spotted making out in public.

Two years ago today. #RobertPattinson and Suki Waterhouse having an exceptional good time at Miguel concert in LA (September 19th, 2018). pic.twitter.com/dqW1AMFHJd — 𝖒𝖆 (@Shebutnayya) September 19, 2020 **VIDEO** Video of Robert Pattinson at Miguel Concert!! Thank you @Monsieur_HJ for the heads up xx pic.twitter.com/TuovgHUoaY — RobertPattinsonArmyUK🦇 (@Pattinsons_Army) September 20, 2018

But what’s interesting is that they refrained from making their relationship public. Robert Pattinson attended the Toronto Film Festival for promoting High Life. Suki Waterhouse too attended the event for Assassination Nation. But no, they didn’t walk the red carpet together.

October 2018 – January 2019 – Don’t Stop, Won’t Stop!

Suki and Robert continue giving us some serious relationship goals. From their regular outings to spending the Christmas together, they were all about each other. They even spent Waterhouse’s birthday together in January.

A week after the birthday bash, they were spotted holding hands in London.

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Spotted On a Date Night in London! #RobertPattinson https://t.co/95Q0cLKkCr #RobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/qXOum4Hfij — Robert Pattinson (@rpattz_updates) October 31, 2018 Festive frolics: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are still going strong it would seem as they were snapped exiting a Christmas party on London’s Regent Street in the early hours of Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/boLrhIG11A — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) December 10, 2018 “Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse hold hands on the way home from a date night out in London.” pic.twitter.com/RJ5dY2yGmo — gari (@pattinssn) October 31, 2018

April 2019 – The FIRST Official Statement!

After continuously being questioned about their relationship, Robert Pattinson finally decides to address it all. However, he set the records straight that he wants to keep his personal life under the wraps. “Do I have to (talk about her?),” he questioned reluctantly.

He added, “If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better… The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

May 2019 – Celebration Calls!

It was Batman’s 33rd birthday. Suki Waterhouse had to be there and that’s what happened. The duo along with Pattinson’s friend Tom Sturridge was spotted at the Chateau Marmont.

📸—Robert Pattinson celebrating his birthday with Suki Waterhouse and Tom Sturridge at the Chateau Marmont in LA. pic.twitter.com/0yTLBwhtQt — gari (@pattinssn) May 14, 2019

June 2019 – The Double Date!

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson go on a double date with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. It went really well with both the couples continuously laughing and talking with each other. Friends had approved each other’s relationships that day it seems!

September 2019 – Blame It On The Friend!

Photographer friend, Sofia Malamute, shared a picture of the couple cuddling on the couch. It was shared on Sofia’s verified Instagram handle. “Ibiza, 2019,” read the caption. However, the comments on the post were turned off.

January 2020 – She Said Yes, Already?

Rumours are rife that the couple has secretly got engaged. Blame it on the ring that Suki wore on her left finger ring. She was one of the attendees alongside Robert at the Dior after-party. This also noticeably is the first official event where the duo is spotted alongside each other.

May 2020 – They’ve Moved In Together!

Robert Pattinson in an interview with GQ magazine confirmed that he was quarantining with his girlfriend in London. As one remembers, the actor was shooting for The Batman when the pandemic hit. So, the producers provided him with a flat while waiting for the shoot to resume!

June-July, 2020 – Stronger Than Ever!

A source close to People revealed that Robert and Suki are still very much in love. “They are very loved-up. They haven’t been together that long. But everything seems on the fast track. They are always laughing and smiling at each other.”

Amid this period, the couple is spotted by the paps holding hands and strolling across the streets. No more hiding, but they aren’t answerable either to anyone.

Engagement rumours surfaced again during this time as Suki Waterhouse was spotted with the same ring. The couple, however, did not bother to clarify anything to fans or the media.

Imagens recentes do Robert Pattinson ao lado de sua namorada Suki Waterhouse em Londres. As filmagens de The Batman estão previstas pra retornar em setembro. O filme tem previsão de estreia para 1 de outubro de 2021. pic.twitter.com/jdEHcz7NRk — DC da Depressão (@Dc_da_depressao) July 21, 2020 📸 𝐇𝐐 | 43 photos of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse out in London on June 17! https://t.co/3OEj6XbZlD pic.twitter.com/4Npr2Psi82 — Robert Pattinson Online (@rpattinsonfr) June 22, 2020

September 2020 – Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself!

Robert Pattinson, as fans know, was quarantining as he was tested positive for COVID-19. The Batman shoot was halted too owing to the same. However, it remained unknown to whether the Tenet star was quarantining with Suki Waterhouse or not.

On September 16, Robert and Suki Waterhouse were spotted finally leaving their apartment. The couple had recovered it seems. The following day, Pattinson had even resumed his shoot for the Matt Reeves film.

Yesterday (September 21), pictures of Robert and Suki indulged in a steamy PDA at a park went viral. Fans went haywire when they noticed the actress’ hand on Pattinson’s private part.

Suki Waterhouse grabbing Robert Pattinson‘s dick in public? She’s living the dream! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/0m8lzQqcxH — theler (@guardatpussy) September 16, 2020

