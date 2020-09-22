Tom Felton, who gained popularity as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, is impressing all with his recent outing. The actor has had a complete transformation for his role in the upcoming Netflix production, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting. Read on to know more of his look below.

Talking about his look, it is entirely different from the short, sleeked back, glossy blond we usually associate with him. For the film, Tom’s look is more wicked and iniquitous. He looks edgy and sinister in appearance.

Now fan pages have come across some exclusive and new stills from A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting. Take a look below to see these latest pics of Tom Felton that are doing the rounds on social media. They are bringing Tom’s villainous features to the foreground. Check them out here:

A little earlier this month, Tom Felton had shared a still from the movie on Instagram. He had captioned the post, “Sweet Dreams kids. October 14th x @netflix”

Some fans are even comparing Tom’s look to that of Sirius Black from the Harry Potter franchise. Check it out:

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting focuses on a babysitter Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart). She attempts a rescue mission when the child under her care is kidnapped by the Grand Guignol (Tom Felton) on Halloween. In order to get the boy given back, Kelly steps into a supernatural world. The film also includes an army of babysitters who know how to keep kids safe and out of the hands of monsters.

The family movie is based on Joe Ballarini’s children’s book of the same name. A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting also stars Indya Moore and Oona Laurence.

What do you think of Tom Felton’s look in the film? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sylvester Stallone’s Mother Jackie Stallone Passes Away At 98

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube