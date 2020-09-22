The last few months gave us proof that it’s going to rain superheroes in the year 2021-2022. Whether it’s Marvel or DC, both the comic book franchise have unique projects coming up. Talking about DC, we will get to see two different actors playing Batman – Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson.

Talking about Ben Affleck, the actor already played the Batman in two movies. In 2016, he first appeared as the caped superhero in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Later, in 2017, he played Bruce Wayne again in Justice League. However, earlier this year, the actor said that he would retire from playing the dark knight. But he changed his mind recently. Ben will again don the cape in The Flash.

On the other hand, Robert Pattinson is all set to make his DC debut with Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Last month, the makers unveiled the teaser. Fans are blown away with Robert’s look and the feel of the trailer. Some had even called it the darkest Batman trailer they’ve ever seen.

A few days ago, Koimoi conducted a poll on Twitter – Ben Affleck Vs Robert Pattinson. We asked the fans to vote for the actor who they are more excited to see as Batman. The results are out!

Robert received the maximum votes with 55.1% people excited to see him as the dark knight. Ben received 44.9% of the votes. Well, that’s quite a difference. Check out the results below:

Meanwhile, the shooting of The Batman resumed recently. It had to stop in September as Robert Pattinson tested COVID-19 positive. The Matt Reeves directorial will hit the screens next year on October 1, 2021.

On the other hand, Ben Affleck will not only be seen in The Flash but also Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Flash won’t release until 2022, whereas Snyder Cut will be out in 2021 on HBO Max.

What do you think of the poll results? Do you agree/disagree? Let us know in the comments section below.

