Last year, Chris Evans said goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America. In the upcoming stories, Anthony Falcon will play the superhero. He will make an official entry as Cap in Disney+Marvel web series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. But what if we told you that The Office actor John Krasinski might also play the mighty hero?

Yes, you read it right! If you are not aware, before Chris, it was John who was offered the role of Captain America aka Steve Rogers. However, Marvel Studios changed their mind later and hired Chris. From 2011 to 2019, the Gifted actor made all of us fall in love with his performance.

But it looks like John Krasinki fans will finally have time to rejoice. The Office actor might play Captain America in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. As reported by WeGotThisCovered, if this happens, it means he won’t play Reed Richards in Fantastic Four. Marvel President Kevin Feige wants John to play the star-spangled superhero.

Kevin Feige wants to add as many characters he can in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. Yesterday, it was reported that Tom Cruise would play the Tony Stark/Iron Man in the alternate universe. Even John Krasinski will have a crucial part as Cap in the movie.

What’s interesting is to see Tony-Steve equation with Tom-John’s faces in the alternate universe! However, Marvel has made no such official confirmation regarding the same.

Meanwhile, talking about Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, along with Benedict Cumberbatch, the film also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong. Spider-Man director Sam Raimi will helm the MCU film. The story will be held post the events of Avengers: Endgame. Chiwetel will return as the villain Baron Mordo in Doctor Strange sequel.

Do you want to see John Krasinki as Captain America or Reed Richards? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Nicole Poturalski’s Sultry Poses Will Make You Fall For Her, We Don’t Blame Brad Pitt Anymore!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube