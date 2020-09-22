A lot of us are grateful to Netflix for dropping good content while we deal with the pandemic. The Devil All The Time starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, and Sebastian Stan. Directed by Antonio Campos, the movie received a great response from the audience. But did you know Chris Evans was supposed to be a part of the film?

Yes, you read it right! Our beloved Captain America was going to star in another movie featuring Tom Holland. In fact, he would get to work with ‘Batman’ Robert Pattinson. However, the role he was going to play in Campos’ movie was nothing like his honest and righteous Cap aka Steve Rogers.

Chris Evans was offered the role of Sheriff Lee Bodecker in The Devil All The Time. Yes, the same character his off-screen and on-screen friend Sebastian Stan aka Bucky played. Initially, Evans got the role; however, he had to back out, reports Screenrant.

When the makers offered The Devil All The Time to Chris Evans, the actor already had big projects in his hands. His 2019 commitments included Infinite and Apple TV+ series, Defending Jacob. On the other hand, Sebastian Stan had enough time as he had the movies Endings, Beginning and The Last Full Measure. That’s how Stan ended up playing Sheriff Lee Bodecker in Antonio Campos’ movie.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland is on cloud nine as everyone appreciated his portrayal as Arvin Russell in the movie. He took to his Instagram page and thanked all the fans and the makers.

The actor wrote, “The love and support for our film The Devil All The Time has been incredible. Thank you to everyone that has given it a watch. It’s been a big step for me in my career and I’m so glad to be finally showcasing it with all of you ♥️”.

Do you think Chris Evans should have played Bodecker in the Netflix movie? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

