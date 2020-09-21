Singer Robbie Williams, an English singer-songwriter and entertainer, made a revelation recently that shows no one is perfect. The former ‘Take That’ group member, who achieved greater commercial success with his solo career, revealed that he is numerically dyslexic.

The singer, who is in the Guinness Book of World Records for selling 1.6 million tickets of his Close Encounters Tour in a single day, said that he has problems doing simple sums. Read on to know what he said.

While inconversation with TheSun (thesun.co.uk), Robbie Williams said, “I’m numerically dyslexic. I can’t add or subtract. I always get in trouble because I don’t know my kids’ birth dates and I don’t know our anniversary and I don’t know my wife’s birthday.”

Robbie Williams continued, “I can’t even remember our house in Los Angeles. It has four digits for the start of the address and I can’t ever remember what those digits are.”

During a podcast, he said that he is going to increase the number of his tattoos on his body by getting important dates inked on him as a reminder. He also compared his life to Christopher Nolan’s cult thriller of ‘Memento’. The 2000 hit is about a man who loses his memory every 15 minutes.

Singer Robbie Williams said, “I’m going to get them all tattooed, all of those dates, so I know them and have them, (be)cause every day is like ‘Memento’ to me.”

Robbie Williams has received a record of eighteen Brit Award including four for Best British Male Artist, two awards for Outstanding Contribution to Music and the 2017 Brits Icon for his ‘lasting impact on British culture’. He also is the recipient of eight German ECHO Awards, and three MTV European Music Awards.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sam Thompson Moves On After Break Up With Zara McDermott? Spotted On A Date With Mystery Woman!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube