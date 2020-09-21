François Arnaud Comes Out As Bisexual, Says, "Labels Are Frustrating"

François Landriault-Barbeau, known professionally as François Arnaud, has made a statement about his sexuality. The Canadian film and television actor, who is known for his roles in ‘The Borgias’, ‘Midnight, Texas’, and ‘UnReal’, has come out as a bisexual.

The actor took to Instagram and shared the news via a couple of post on his Instagram story. Read on to know what he had to say in them.

In his first story, François Arnaud began by writing, ‘Last week, I was chatting with work friends, and as I brought up a trip I’d taken with an ex-girlfriend, I asked myself —for the ten-thousandth time— how to tell such a story without making it seem like that was the whole story of me.”

Continuing further, François Arnaud explained, “I’m sure many bisexual guys feel the same and end up doing as I did: letting other people’s assumptions of straightness stand uncorrected. Perhaps out of fear of oversharing. Under the guise of privacy, maybe. Probably because ‘masculinity’ is a most fragile currency, ready to nose-dive at the first sign of vulnerability or difference. And because it’s really f–king scary to give up your privilege. Without a doubt because stigmas of indecisiveness, infidelity, deception and trendiness are still clinging to bisexuality.”

He added that silence has the effect of continuing those stereotypes. He said, “But here’s the thing. Silence has the perverse effect of perpetuating those stereotypes, making bi guys invisible, and leading people to doubt that we even exist. No wonder it’s still a chore to acknowledge bisexuality without getting into lengthy explanations.”

He concluded it all by that label are a frustration. François Arnaud wrote in his final story for the day, “So yes, labels are frustrating and words, imperfect. But I’ve always considered myself bisexual. Not confused or trying to look edgy. Not disloyal. Not ashamed. Not invisible. Happy #bivisibilityday this Wednesday.”

Francois has previously been in relationships with Holliday Grainger, his The Borgias co-star, from 2011 to 2012. He even dated Evelyne Brochu for two years, and Sarah Gadon briefly in 2014.

We are proud of you for coming out of the closet, François Arnaud.

