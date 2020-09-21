Zendaya created history today by winning the Emmy 2020 and became the youngest ever women to win in the category of ‘Lead actress – Drama Series’ and defeated Jennifer Aniston and Laura Linney, Olivia Colman and Sandra Oh in the same.

“She’s younger than Baby Yoda and she already has an Emmy,” Jimmy Kimmel said after Euphoria actress scored her Emmy at the age of 24.

Well, today, we are going to discuss Zendaya’s dating timeline; from Jacob Elordi to Tom Holland, here are all the hot guys, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress has dated.

Trevor Jackson:

It all began in 2013 when Zendaya starred in Trevor Jackson’s music video titled ‘Like We Grown’. Their on-screen chemistry was sizzling but both of them denied dating each other on records. Later in an interview with HipHollywood, the Euphoria actress addressed the dating rumours for the first time and said, “There’s going to be those [rumors]. But he’s my best friend in the whole world. I love him to death . . . That’s all it is.”

Trevor also addressed the rumours on their dating speculation and said, “We be laughing every time we hear it. I can understand why people think that because we are really close. But, no she’s just my friend.”

Four years later in an interview with Vogue in 2017, Zendaya confessed of having a ‘Secret Boyfriend’ and her fans speculated that it’s not someone else but Trevor Jackson. Although she didn’t take any names but revealed that it was her ‘First Love’. How sweet!

Odell Beckham Jr.:

First of all, what a hot couple back then. Zendaya and NFL star made headlines after they were spotted attending the Grammy afterparty together.

Back then, TMZ acquired footage in which the two were seen leaving together and when asked if they were dating, Zendaya’s father quickly jumped in for her daughter’s rescue and said, “It’s an audition!”

That was an off statement to make but nonetheless, the Euphoria actress was still a daddy’s daughter at that point in time.

Tom Holland:

Look at those cuties!

It all began in the summer of 2017 when Zendaya started dating her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland. Although they kept denying their dating rumours publicly but their fellow co-star, Skai Jackson churned the rumour mills.

Zendaya and Tom kept on denying any romantic angle in their relationship until close friend Skai Jackson’s mom spilled the beans. Replying to a Just Jared Instagram post-Kiya Cole wrote, ” Yes, it’s true. They have been on the low for a while.”

In an interview with Variety when asked about a possible romance with Tom, the Euphoria actress replied, “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends.”

Jacob Elordi:

We are all aware of this one and how it all started. Jacob Elordi was dating his co-star from ‘The Kissing Booth’ Joey King and was all of a sudden spotted hanging out with her Euphoria co-star, Zendaya.

In no time, the two became the talk of the Tinseltown and grabbed headlines. They were spotted in Greece in 2019 and in this year in February, they were spotted kissing in NYC.

Although a while ago, Jacob was seen holding hands with model Kaia Gerber and making headlines with their brewing romance.

So, it seems like Zendaya is currently single and maybe you should try your luck guys.

