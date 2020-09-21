Recently, moviegoers went berserk as reports started flooding that Tom Hardy will be the new James Bond. With No Time To Die, Daniel Craig is bidding adieu to the 007 franchise. Hence, there’s a hunt for a new actor to play the iconic character.

But this isn’t the first time Tom’s name has popped up for 007 movies. But along with him, another actor who fans are hoping to become the next James Bond is Henry Cavill. If you think that’s enough, well many also want Idris Alba to play the character.

Wondering how Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and Idris Elba will look like James Bond? Yes, as smashing and dashing as Daniel Craig. But don’t stress as a fan account named BossLogic have created fan-arts in which the trio is in 007 avatars.

For Tom Hardy’s look as James Bond, he wrote, “Remixed the John Wick poster for them #007 casting rumours 😁 @tomhardy”.

For Henry Cavill and Idris Elba, the fan gave a caption, “But wait…. There’s more…”

In the comments for Tom Hardy, a fan responded, “Hope Tom gets the role and Chris Nolan finally directs a Bond movie. 🔥”. Another posted, “I would love if Tom was next”.

For Henry Cavill, one follower replied, “Nah….2 string contenders. Henry Cavil should definitely play Bond in his lifetime!”

For Idris, a person commented, “IDRIS ELBA DEFINITELY 🙌🏾🙌🏾” Another wrote, “Just cast Idris, there’s nothing to it”.

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig will say bye to James Bond with No Time To Die. It is the 25th movie based on 007 and the makers have planned a great send-off story for him. The movie will hit the screens in November this year.

Among Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and Idris Elba, who do you think is best suited to play 007? Let us know in the comments below.

