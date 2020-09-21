Box Office: The New Mutants Touches The $35 Million Mark Worldwide, Infidel Is A Non-Starter

The New Mutants is in its 4th week now! The film has been a disappointment at the box office but it’s good that it’s still adding some numbers every week. Who knows, if it makes some major headway with the opening of new markets in future?

The fresh instalment of X-Men franchise took an underwhelming opening at the box office as it released on Aug 28. Since then it has been on downwards slide. Thankfully this slide hasn’t reached an end yet.

As per Box Office Mojo, The New Mutants did a business of $1.6 million in its 4th weekend in the US. The film collected $470 k on Friday, $725 k on Saturday and $405 k on Sunday. The drop was less than 25% from last weekend and that was because of the drop in the number of theatres screening it. Compared to 2,704 theatres playing it earlier, The New Mutants was screened in 2,518 theatres in 4th weekend. The total business of the film in the US so far is $17.7 million.

The film has added another $17.3 million from the international markets which take its worldwide total to $35 million. From here, it will be interesting to see if it can touch the $40 million mark or not.

The New Mutants follows 5 young mutants trapped in a secret facility against their will. Josh Boone has directed the film which stars Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton in lead along with others.

Also, there was a new Hollywood release Infidel this weekend. Directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh, the film released in 1,724 US theatres and took an opening of $1.5 million.

The film did a business of $530 k on Friday, $530 k on Saturday & $440 k on Sunday. Clearly, the business of the film has been very low. So much so that it couldn’t do better than the 4th weekend business of The New Mutants. It won’t be wrong to call the film a non-starter

Infidel stars Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan, Stelio Savante & Bijan Daneshmand among others.

