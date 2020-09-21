Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock RIPS His Gate Apart, But It's Ryan Reynolds's Comment That's Breaking The Internet

What happens when there’s some issue of the gates of Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock’s house? Will he rip them out himself and solve the issue or wait for the professionals to take the matter in their hands? Well, we guess you know the answer, and yes that’s exactly what happened with Dwayne. He has not only shared the story about his ripped gate but also has shared the photo and video footage from the scene.

This action of Dwayne indeed attracted many hilarious comments, and the best one is of Ryan Reynolds. Yeah, this time it’s not Hugh Jackman who is on the receiving end of Reynolds‘ joke, but it’s The Rock himself.

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to give the update about the same, he said, “Not my finest hour 🤦🏽‍♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when the power goes out – but this time, it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on-site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.”

He also added, “My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared” 🤣 Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I’m 💯 ready to be #blackadam 😄💪🏾 #ripgates.”

Ryan Reynolds’ award-winning comment is, “The gate opened the OTHER way.”

While sharing the video, Dwayne Johnson said, “Well here’s the destruction 🤦🏽‍♂️. I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left, and he arrived on the scene. The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass. As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work, so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no, I won’t. There’s no fun in that. 😈”

“Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilised very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there. 🥃 #ripgates,” concluded Dwayne Johnson.

