Ryan Reynolds Again Takes A Dig At Hugh Jackman & It’s Hilarious!

Let’s accept it that we absolutely love the ongoing feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. It is cute, quirky and hilarious, all at the same time. Recently, Reynolds has got another chance to take a dig on Jackman. Read the article to know the full story.

As you already be knowing that the former Wolverine actor, who had launched Laughing Man Coffee in 2011, recently enlisted the Deadpool actor to narrate a new commercial for the company. But Reynolds took this opportunity not just to promote the coffee brand but also to take a jibe at Hugh Jackman as well.

On Tuesday, Hugh Jackman took to social media and posted the ad under the caption, “An honest glimpse into a day in my life.” In the video, we see the actor waking up to start his day. We hear Ryan Reynolds’ voiceover in the background where he is listing off his impressive achievements. But the fun part here is that Hugh Jackman’s actions are contradicting Ryan Reynolds’ voiceover. Have a look at the video here.

Ryan Reynolds shared the video on his YouTube channel with the following message. “Hugh Jackman founded Laughing Man coffee so he could give back 100% of his profits to the fair trade farmers who grow it, and also to make himself way less of an asshole. That coffee is actual magic.”

Not just that Ryan Reynolds didn’t leave an opportunity to troll Hugh Jackman on Instagram. His comment on the video reads, ‘Clearly, you’re not a morning person. Afternoons and evenings aren’t amazing for you either.’

Even on Twitter, Ryan Reynolds asked Hugh Jackman, “You sleep with the wig on?”

You sleep with the wig on? https://t.co/b8t5D8vMk1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 15, 2020

