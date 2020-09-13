Did Taylor Swift Just Hint On A Movie Idea With Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds & Jesse Tyler Ferguson?

Taylor Swift is known to create magic with her voice and tunes. Every time she releases her single fans swoon and goes gaga over it. Well, this time again the singer is in headlines because of one of her songs. No! She has not released a new single. Instead, she might be in the process of making a movie with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The 30-year-old singer had released her song The Last Great American Dynasty a few months back. The song may not have made a roar back then, but it definitely is in the news now. Want to know what is going on with the singer? Read on to know further.

Taylor Swift is on board with this movie idea. The Love Story singer responded to a fan tweet suggesting that her song The Last Great American Dynasty is great fodder for a potential film. “‘The Last Great American Dynasty’ would make an incredible movie. The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title,” the fan wrote on Sept. 12.

The Last a Great American Dynasty would make an incredible movie. The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title. As for the cast: Blake Lively (Rebekah), Ryan Reynolds (Bill), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (neighbor). Manifesting.. pic.twitter.com/SCkqwjtWsz — 𝒿𝑜𝓈𝒽𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 🏳️‍🌈 (@TSlifestyle13) September 7, 2020

“Not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen but… I LOVE THIS,” she replied, quoting a lyric from the tune. Check out the tweet.

not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen™️ but… I LOVE THIS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 12, 2020

Friend Ryan Reynolds also got in on the action, writing, “But Bill’s heart…?” while Jesse added “Ok I’m avail for this.”

Now does this mean that a new Hollywood movie is in the making? Well if that happens then it is going to be the best gift for fans, isn’t it? All thanks to Taylor Swift and her song. Are you guys excited for this?

