Ryan Reynolds Takes COVID-19 Test Before Getting On Red Notice's Sets

While the pandemic continues to be strong in many parts of the world, many actors are getting back on sets following the safety guidelines. One such actor following them and informing his fans of the same is Ryan Reynolds. The actor is back on the sets of his film Red Notice and has undergone a COVID-19 test. Below is all you need to know.

Reynolds took to Instagram and showed his fans how the test is conducted on the sets of his next Netflix film Red Notice. But while informing he also explains the process in the standard Ryan way. And it is hilarious.

Ryan Reynolds underwent a nasopharyngeal test for COVID-19. Sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote, “Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first.”

Ryan Reynolds surely knows how to find humour in everything. The actor with the funny caption shared a streak of pictures while the test was being conducted. Scroll down to see the pictures and also scroll through the comments.

As for Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds is accompanied by his pals Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in the Heist film. To be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film is a Netflix original project.

