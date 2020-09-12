Ryan Reynolds Wishes His Pet Baxter & Regrets Not Baking Cake: “Everything I Bake Is Poison”

How to ace the Instagram game with full marks? Ask Ryan Reynolds AKA Deadpool, and he can give you a masterclass. Amid all his digs and jokes about his pals and his quirky pictures, Reynolds has taken a moment to wish his pet dog, Baxter, on his birthday. And as you would have already guessed, the wish isn’t just any other wish.

Sharing the most adorable picture with his pet friend Bax, Ryan wrote a caption and expressed his wish that he wanted to bake a cake for him. But the actor was quick to confess that anything he bakes is poison. This has undoubtedly got the netizens cracking and just like us they can’t stop laughing.

In the post with Ryan Reynolds and Baxter’s pictures, the Deadpool actor wrote, “Happy Birthday, Bax. I’d bake you a cake, but it would kill you. Not because you’re a dog. Everything I bake is poison. If I had to go to war, I’d just bring a toaster oven.” Isn’t that funny.

﻿

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds Instagram has a fair share of him and Baxter bonding too. The four-legged cuteness has his separate fan base and is as quirky as his father. Blake Lively and Ryan adopted Brax a while back.

In other news, Ryan Reynolds was in headlines yesterday for one of his biggest fans. Jon Quinn, a burn survivor, an ardent Deadpool fan, put up a picture of him a Deadpool costume. In the caption, he wrote how the character had been his favourite due to many reasons.

The post reached Ryan who was quick to reply as he wrote, “Holy sh*t, Jadiant, this made my YEAR,” Reynolds says in his response. “Can’t even describe what this post means to me. Also, I can do the splits… but only once a year. And it has to be in the lobby of a hospital.”

