Thor: Love And Thunder: Chris Hemsworth On Retiring From Marvel & Why This Could Be MORE FUN Than Ragnarok

The buzz around Thor: Love and Thunder is getting heated up with come exciting comments by the Thor Chris Hemsworth himself. Director Taika Waititi also can’t stop about how otherworldly-entertaining this part will be, and the fans can do nothing but wait with bated breath.

Rumours about Chris Hemsworth retiring as Thor were also doing rounds on the internet, but there’s finally an official clarification. Apart from that, Chris has even hinted how this could be more entertaining than Thor: Ragnarok. That’s a very high target to aim for, and if it’s anywhere near it, fans are in for a crazy treat.

In his conversation with Elle Man, Chris said, “After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. For sure, there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production (laughs). I’m glad that after all that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I’m still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor.”

On the extraordinary claim, Chris says, “Of course, I can’t tell you anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I’ll say that I had a lot more fun reading the script than on “Thor Ragnarok”, and that proves something because this movie was brilliant.”

“Are you crazy ?! I’m not going into any retirement period (laughs). Thor is way too young for that. He is only 1500 years old! It is not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so,” adds Chris Hemsworth.

In his recent conversation with Deadline, director Taika Waititi said something about Thor: Love and Thunder which will always remain with the fans. About the film, he had said, “It’s like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie, and we said yes to every single thing.”

Taika Waititi took the Thor franchise to a new standard as he introduced hard-drinking Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson and exiled Avenger Hulk played by Mark Ruffalo in Thor: Ragnarok. The much-anticipated Love and Thunder will catch up with Thor and Valkyrie after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

