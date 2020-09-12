Tom Holland On The Devil All The Time: "It's A Really Complicated & Very Dark Character"

Tom Holland is all set to amaze us with his acting capabilities in the upcoming Netflix film, The Devil All the Time. Read on to know what the Marvel actor has to say about this character, Arvin Russell and the challenges he faced.

During a recent interview promoting their film, the cast, including Holland, Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgard, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, Eliza Scanlen and Pokey LaFarge, discussed their characters and experiences on set. They were joined by director and co-writer Antonio Campos.

In the interview moderated by Danny Leigh, Tom Holland said, “I’ve got to say I was really nervous and scared coming on set for the first time because I didn’t know if I had it in me to play this type of character.”

Talking about his role as Arvin Russell, Tom Holland said his character has an idea of morality that sometimes involves killing. He added, “He is a really complicated character and it is very dark, and I had to go to places mentally that I didn’t know I could go to or don’t think I ever want to go to again.”

Another Marvel actor who will feature in The Devil All the Time is Sebastian Stan aka Bucky Barnes. Stan will be seen essaying the role of a corrupt officer in the film and said that the part “was a very different role for me to jump into.” He said, “Even just in terms of the character, the challenge for me was the physicality aspect of it and really trying to go for something new that I hadn’t tried. That’s where the director comes in, the vision they have and how specific they are. He knew very specifically where to go with this thing and with this guy.”

The Tom Holland starrer, The Devil All the Time, releases on September 16.

Must Read: Wonder Woman 1984 POSTPONED Again; New Release Date OUT!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube