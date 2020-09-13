Chris Evans Goes From America's Best As* To World's Best Pen*s; Kylie Jenner's Meme Adds To The Frenzy





Chris Evans is breaking the internet and how. The Captain America actor accidentally shared the picture of his p*nis and it’s driving the netizens crazy. There’s a meme fest going on Twitter and we can’t help but share the official winner – Kylie Jenner meme on the same.

For those of you thinking about the d*ck pic, you aren’t getting that. No no, until Evans’ publicists are there to protect that a**.

Chris Evans shared a short video on his Instagram playing heads up with his friends and at the end of the video, the camera roll came up that featured a close-up photo of a p*nis. The picture was close-up so it couldn’t be identified any further but clearly the netizens can’t keep calm looking at it.

Take a look at some of the best reactions here:

Haha!

Share your views about Chris Evans and his big blunder in the comments section below.

