Chris Evans Goes From America's Best As* To World's Best Pen*s; Kylie Jenner's Meme Adds To The Frenzy

Chris Evans is breaking the internet and how. The Captain America actor accidentally shared the picture of his p*nis and it’s driving the netizens crazy. There’s a meme fest going on Twitter and we can’t help but share the official winner – Kylie Jenner meme on the same.
For those of you thinking about the d*ck pic, you aren’t getting that. No no, until Evans’ publicists are there to protect that a**.
Chris Evans shared a short video on his Instagram playing heads up with his friends and at the end of the video, the camera roll came up that featured a close-up photo of a p*nis. The picture was close-up so it couldn’t be identified any further but clearly the netizens can’t keep calm looking at it.
Take a look at some of the best reactions here:
*Mood after seeing the Chris Evans pack* #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/yEOT108SpQ
— 🎭 (@OrianaGrande13) September 12, 2020
Let me pretend I didn’t saw that…#Chrisevans pic.twitter.com/NFibKUx6FL
— 😃 (@yourdeadashes) September 13, 2020
#ChrisEvans leaks a nude.
Me : pic.twitter.com/pQxAtQS9t0
— spock the 3rd (@the3rd_e) September 12, 2020
#ChrisEvans’ publicist team right now pic.twitter.com/hCAyFk4SRt
— David Opie 🌈 (@DavidOpie) September 12, 2020
Oh well, let's see why Chris is trending… probably a new Captain America's movie…
*clicks*#ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/h5IGodYNqb
— Mario Bonino (@mariobonino_10) September 12, 2020
⚠️⚠️Chris Evans NUDE⚠️⚠️🔻🔻
The only nude scene I will share bc Chris Evans deserves some privacy pic.twitter.com/0czER1556s
— ✪ 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐲 ✪ (@Big_BuckyEnergy) September 12, 2020
Nick Fury’s reaction after seeing captain America😂😂#ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/fFHKTRcU6K
— james253 (@james_wilk252) September 12, 2020
Yo Chris Evans, why that picture?
😭😭😭😂😂😂😂#ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/kI87roFlIQ
— Obito Uchiha (@oneindianteen) September 12, 2020
Haha!
Share your views about Chris Evans and his big blunder in the comments section below.
