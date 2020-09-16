Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train Gets A New Passenger In Andrew Koji, Deets Inside

Brad Pitt has been grabbing all eyeballs due to his personal life these days. The rumours of his affair with German model Nicole Poturalski is something which is exciting everyone currently. But today we have an update about his upcoming action thriller Bullet Train. Recently we told you about the possibility of Joey King starring in the film. And now we have another actor joining the cast, and that is Andrew Koji.

Yes! You heard it right. The Warriors actor is set to join Bullet Train for Sony Pictures. We already are excited by just wondering what it will be like to witness these two stars doing stunts together on the big screens. Read on to know more.

According to reports in Variety, Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch will direct Bullet Train and also supervise the script. Zak Olkewicz will write the script. The film has been moving at light speed since Leitch attached himself last month with Brad Pitt coming on shortly after.

This film will mark Brad’s first film commitment since winning his first Oscar for acting in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. The film is looking at a fall start in Los Angeles. The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by best-selling author Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are executive producers on the project.

Brad Pitt, Andrew Koji & Joey King in one film is like a dream come true casting isn’t? We cannot wait for the shooting to begin already. What do you guys think of Koji joining the cast of Bullet Train? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

