American rapper Cardi B had been creating a lot of noise over her recent music video WAP. The song went viral in no time and netizens were divided over its lyrics that had everything to do with ‘s*x.’ However, the singer is currently grabbing headlines for her personal life. Cardi has filed for divorce from husband Offset. Below is all the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Cardi and Offset secretly got married back in September 2017. The couple is even blessed with a 2-year old daughter, Kulture. This isn’t the first time that their relationship has hit the rock bottom. Back in December 2018 too, the ‘Taki Taki’ singer had called it quits over infidelity. However, Offset apologized in public and they eventually got back together.

Now, as per the court documents obtained by E! News, Cardi B and her lawyers state that marriage is ‘irretrievably broken.’ Furthermore, it states, “there are no prospects for reconciliation.” The WAP singer is expecting financial support from Offset for daughter Kulture. As mentioned on papers, she hopes the divorce “will be settled by agreement of the parties.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B had last time revealed how disappointed her female fans were when she gave another chance to Offset despite the cheating row. In a conversation with Vogue, she said, “When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me. A lot of women felt disappointed in me.”

She also revealed how difficult it was to stay without him and the reason behind reconciliation. “But it’s real-life s–t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation,” said Cardi.

