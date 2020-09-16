Remember those good old days when Professor’s identity was not known to the world? Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel indeed started on a fascinating note. It was this one man who the world didn’t know, caused havoc in Spain. However, as seasons passed by, a few people got to know about Álvaro Morte being the man behind.

Today, we all are waiting for the fifth and final season of LCDP. The actors are currently shooting for the Netflix series in Spain. Each day in the life of an MH fan passes with a hope that their favourite cast member will share some update.

Last month, it was Pedro Alonso who first teased us all with his pic from the sets of Money Heist season 5. In a few days, Álvaro Morte joined him and shared a selfie. Now, exactly after a month, the La Casa de Papel actor has teased his fans with a new pic. However, in the new post, he made us all nostalgic with his standard dialogue from the series’ initial seasons.

A true Money Heist fan will remember how Professor used to introduce himself to Raquel (Itziar Ituño) on calls in the first season. After his first call to her, our mastermind didn’t bother to be formal and used to start with ‘It’s me’. Well, that’s exactly the caption of his latest Instagram mirror selfie.

In this picture, Álvaro Morte is dressed in a simple black tee and grey pants. However, besides the mirror, he has hung a black shirt and pant on the hook. There’s white dirt on the pants and the shirt. One can clearly figure out it’s the clothes Professor wears in La Casa de Papel. Looks like, in season 5, Morte’s character has to go through quite a hardship to end up ruining his clothes. After all, he’s known for dressing up all neat and clean.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Money Heist Season 5 also stars Úrsula Corberó, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herrán, and Najwa Nimri. Earlier, the makers revealed that the final season has bigger villains than we have seen in the first four seasons.

