Netflix’s Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) became a popular Spanish crime drama for its gripping storyline and intense heists. Created by Alex Pina, the show followed a group of criminals led by The Professor, who plan and execute intricate heists on the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain.

The show ran for five seasons, earning widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike. While each season explored a unique set of heists, the one notable heist in season 3 left the viewers on the edge of their seats.

In season 3, the crew planned to break into a 48-meter-deep Bank of Spain vault full of gold that will floor with water as soon as they touch the door. While this may sound unrealistic and a work of fiction for the viewers, the Bank of Spain’s flooding vault actually exists and the real version is even more dramatic. After the team successfully escapes with billions of Euros in untraceable bills in Money Heist season 1 and 2’s Royal Mint heist, the gang teams up again for another adventure.

The Professor executed the mastermind plan by Berlin to capture 90 tons of gold by breaking into the Bank of Spain. While Nairobi successfully led the plan to access the flooded vault, Bogota’s welding expertise played a crucial role. They cut a hole in the door and attached an antechamber, allowing them to enter without opening the door fully. Although the heist itself is fictional, realistic elements like that flood door actually exist, giving Money Heist a sense of authenticity.

The actual plan of The Professor and his team was not really to steal the gold, but rather to free Rio from Europol. While their plan worked at the cost of the death of Nairobi and Lisbon, breaking into the actual vault in the Bank of Spain is more challenging than in the show. In reality, there are three steel doors to get through and the fit of the door is so tight that even a piece of fluff will prevent them from stealing as per Bloomberg.

Additionally, to open each door, two high-ranking employees of the Bank of Spain have to enter their key and code simultaneously. The vault contains gold ingots and ancient coins dating back to the 12th century. Moreover, the largest steel door protects an elevator shaft that descends 35 meters to the vault. The second door holds a more dangerous feature, a security system that floors that antechamber with water if triggered. This water comes from Madrid’s famous Fuente de Cibeles fountain, built in 1782. The Bank’s massive vault was completed in the 1930s to safeguard Spain’s valuable treasures.

Must Read: Agatha All Along Season 2: All We Know About The Disney+ Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News