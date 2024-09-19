While the US version of The Office remains the most popular, multiple adaptations of the mockumentary sitcom have been made worldwide, including in Chile, France, Germany, India, Sweden, and Poland.

Australia is now joining this list by getting its own iteration of The Office. The comedy series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and will feature a female boss named Hannah Howard who will step into the shoes of Michael Scott. If you are excited about the show, here is everything you need to know about The Office Australia.

The Office Australia: Premiere Date and Trailer

The Office Australia is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Friday, October 18th, 2024. The show’s first season comprises eight episodes, all of which will be dropped together on the streaming platform. The official trailer for the series was launched recently, which showcases a female boss trying to win over her employees with her ‘friendly vibes’ and charisma. Watch the trailer here:

The Office Australia: Plot

The show follows the lives of employees of a packaging company, Flinley Craddick, based in Sydney. When the managing director of the firm, Hannah Howard, is told by the Head Office that her office will be shutting down and the employees will be made to work from home, she goes to great lengths to keep her ‘work family’ together and ends up making commitments that she cannot keep. Meanwhile, the office staff struggle to tolerate Hannah’s antics and try to complete the almost impossible targets assigned by her.

The Office Australia: Cast

The show stars Felicity Ward as managing director Hannah Howard, Edith Poor as receptionist and front desk executive Lizze Moyle, Shari Sebbens as sales representative Greta King, Steen Raskopoulos as sales representative Nick Fletcher, Jonny Brugh as IT head Lloyd Kneath, Josh Thomson as human resources head Martin Katavake, Susan Ling Young as sales representative Tina Kwong, and Raj Labade as intern Sebastian Roy.

The cast also includes Zoe Terakes as warehouse head Stevie Jones, Jason Perini as warehouse staff Johnny, Lucy Schmidt as finance head Deborah Leonard, Pallavi Sharda as regional director Alisha Khanna, and Claude Jabbour as Greta’s boyfriend Mason. Additionally, Susie Youssef, Rick Donald, Carlo Ritchie, Chris Bunton, and Justin Rosniak will guest star in the first season.

