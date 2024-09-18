After multiple title changes, Agatha All Along will arrive on Disney+ on September 18, 2024. The fantasy dark comedy series marks the 11th TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is a spin-off from the superhero miniseries WandaVision (2021).

The show follows the powerless witch Agatha Harkness after the events of WandaVision, who forms a new coven of witches with the help of a goth teen. This makes one wonder if it is necessary to watch WandaVision first to enjoy Agatha All Along. Well, we have figured it out for you.

Should You Watch WandaVision Before Agatha All Along?

Though not mandatory, watching WandaVision before Agatha All Along is recommended. It is the only MCU project that has featured Agatha so far. In the show, the witch initially pretends to be an ordinary neighbor of Wanda and Vision in the town of Westview, until her real identity is revealed. The series established Agatha’s character and introduced her powers and personality to the audience.

Since the events of Agatha All Along take place directly after WandaVision, watching the 2021 show will be more suitable for a better understanding of the new series. Apart from Agatha Harkness, the two shows have another connection: Teen, the character played by Joe Locke in Agatha All Along, is rumored to be the re-embodiment of Billy, the son of Wanda, who played a key role in WandaVision.

Also, WandaVision has only nine episodes with a runtime of around 5 hours without the credits, so you can certainly binge it in one go on Disney+. On the other hand, you can skip the show and directly watch Agatha All Along, though you may face some difficulty in understanding the characters’ backstory.

Agatha All Along, which also stars Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Paul Adelstein, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Maria Dizzia, is part of Phase 5 of the MCU. The series will air nine episodes weekly between September 18th and October 30th.

