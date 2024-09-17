When Transformers Producer Steven Spielberg Denied Firing Megan Fox Over "Hitler" Comment: "That's Not True"

Steven Spielberg once defended himself against allegations that he forced Transformers director Micahel Bay to fire lead star Megan Fox over her controversial comments. Steven Spielberg produced the Blockbuster hit directed by Michael Bay.

In 2009, ahead of Transformers 2’s release, Megan Fox sat down for an interview with a magazine called Wonderland. In the interview, Fox likened Transformers director Michael Bay to Adolf Hitler.

What did Megan Fox say about Michael Bay?

When asked about her experience working with Bay, Fox said, “He’s like Napoleon, and he wants to create this insane, infamous madman reputation. He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is.”

Fox’s comments went viral, with many taking issue with the Hitler comparison. Michael Bay was among the many who were not amused by Fox’s callous remarks. Fox was fired from the third film. At the time, Fox claimed she was willingly leaving the blockbuster franchise as she found working with Bay unbearable.

Michael Bay alleges Steven Spielberg ordered him to fire Megan Fox.

In an interview with GQ, Michael Bay slammed Fox’s work ethic but claimed producer Steven Spielberg was behind her dismissal. Bay told GQ, “You know, the Hitler thing. Steven [Spielberg] said, ‘Fire her right now.'”

Bay was referring to Spielberg’s Jewish heritage, suggesting he might have taken offence to Fox callously invoking Hitler’s name. The tyrant was responsible for killing millions of Jews in World War II.

Steven Spielberg denies firing Megan Fox

However, in an Entertainment Weekly interview, Steven Spielberg denied firing Megan Fox when asked, “He (Michael Bay) told GQ that when Megan Fox compared him to Hitler in an interview, you said that he should fire her.”

Steven Spielberg shook his head and said, “That’s not true. That didn’t happen.”

Spielberg did not further elaborate after dyeing the allegation. The interviewer also moved on from the line of questioning.

Must Read: Twisters Box Office (North America): Aims To Collect $1-$1.5M This Weekend After Scoring 2nd Biggest 9th Friday For Live-Actions Of 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News