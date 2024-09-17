Bridgerton Season 4 has officially started production, with Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha in the lead this time. The series garnered a huge fan base with its unique storyline based on the Regency era of England. Bridgerton Season 3, which was aired in two parts, witnessed a huge success, racking 45.05 million views as per Netflix’s international ranking.

The Bridgerton Season 4 plot will revolve around the bohemian second son, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson. The synopsis read, “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down—until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.” Australian-Korean actress Yerin Ha will be playing Sophie Beckett, the love interest of Benedict. She is a renowned name in Australian cinema, and we are eager to watch her lead the British show.

We saw Benedict chasing a Lady in Silver at the end of the previous season. Fans adored the love stories in Bridgerton, be it Kate and Anthony, Colin and Penelope, or Daphne and Simon. So, expectations are high for how the story between Benedict and Sophie will unfold.

Bridgerton Season 4 season will premiere on Netflix in 2026 with three new cast members. Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, and Isabella Wei will be joining the star cast as Lady Araminta Gun, Rosamund Li, and Posy Li, respectively. Netflix also shared a short description regarding the new characters.

Lady Armanita Gun is widowed twice and has two daughters. She is desperate to get at least one of them married off. Rosamund Li is Armanita’s eldest daughter, described as beautiful and vain. She has her eyes on Benedict Bridgerton, and we are expecting an intense love triangle. Posy Li is Aramanita’s younger daughter. She is a friendly and kind character, due to which her mother rarely puts her in the spotlight.

