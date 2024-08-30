Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, has finally found his Lady love Sophie Beckett and Australian/Korean actress Yerin Ha is playing the role. The upcoming fourth season of Bridgerton is going to focus on Benedict’s love story according to Variety.

On the same note, let’s get to know more about the actress who has done many other famous roles as well.

Who is Yerin Ha?

This is not the first rodeo that the 29-year-old has with the silver screen. She is starring in Halo and the upcoming Dune: Prophecy series, among other projects. Interestingly, her whole family includes many actors and she previously shared this in 2019: “My grandma’s an actor and my parents met each other in acting school, so I’ve always grown up with this knowledge of what theatre and screen are, so that’s something I was always interested in,” she said in Vogue Australia.

She grew up in Sydney, but had auditioned for a performing arts school in South Korea when she was 15. The Korean Herald reported that Ha’s grandmother was the famous Korean actress Son Sook.

What is An Offer From a Gentleman all about?

This book from Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, is the love story of Benedict Bridgeton. He has one amazing fairy tale love story, where he meets Sophie Beckett in a masquerade ball.

According to the show’s official synopsis, “The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down–until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Sophie Beckett is portrayed as an illegitimate daughter of an Earl. She almost has a story like Cinderella as she is delegated as the maid for her stepsisters. She even meets Benedict in an enchanting way through a masquerade ball, where everything is a mystery.

The official Instagram page has already teased the next season through an interesting teaser. Are you ready for Benedict’s new romantic arc?

