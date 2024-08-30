Legendary Entertainment is expanding the Pacific Rim universe with a new prequel series in collaboration with Eric Heisserer. The original 2013 Pacific Rim was directed by Guillermo del Toro and featured an ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Burn Gorman, Charlie Day, Rinko Kikuchi, and Max Martini.

As per Variety, Pacific Rim is returning with a TV adaption. While the plot is under wraps, it is confirmed to be a prequel to the film franchise. Legendary Television president Jason Clodfelter told the outlet about Heisserer, “Eric is a multitalented, prolific creator whose track record of critical and commercial successes speaks for itself. We are thrilled to launch our partnership with Eric, Chronology, and Carmen, with a new entry in the epic, globally popular ‘Pacific Rim’ universe. We are certain their vision will make for an enthralling expansion to Legendary’s beloved franchise.”

Heisserer is popularly known for his Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for Arrival in 2017. His other writing projects include Netflix’s Bird Box, Lights Out, Hours, Bloodshot, and a 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street. He also developed a Netflix series Shadow and Bone based on the Grishaverse YA novels. The TV/movie writer is repped by Art/Work Entertainment, CAA, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

The Pacific Rim franchise focused on an inter-dimensional rift at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean released colossal monsters that threaten humanity. To fight them, humans develop giant robots known as Jaegers. The first chapter of the franchise was released in 2013, earning over $400 million worldwide. However, the sequel, Pacific Rim Uprising was received poorly. The franchise also featured an anime series Pacific Rim: The Black, which ran for two seasons on Netflix.

Must Read: Avengers 5: What Shang Chie’s Role In The Next Phase Of MCU In The Hands Of Russo Brothers?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News