Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Doomsday, which was originally titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has finally revealed the role of Shang-Chi in the upcoming movie. Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu made his debut in the MCU in 2021 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Once again, the superhero is returning to the big screen three years later, even though Liu made cameos in animated projects like Marvel Zombies, the anticipated Shang-Chi 2, and the upcoming Avengers movie.

As per recent updates, Inverse reports that Liu was supposed to be the main character in Avengers 5 when it was titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, ever since the movie has undergone a major transformation, with Kang the Conqueror’s Jonathan Majors being fired from the MCU and Robert Downey Jr. now playing the MCU’s villain, Doctor Doom, the fifth chapter of Avengers will now be directed by Russo Brothers.

Meanwhile, Liu’s Shang-Chi is expected to remain a part of the new Avengers team despite the major changes. Though he might not be one of the main leads in Avengers: Doomsday, it made sense for him to play a lead role when Destin Daniel Cretton was directing, especially since the Ten Rings could have tied into the Kang the Conqueror storyline. However, with the film now shifting to a different threat and Cretton stepping down as director, Shang-Chi may take a backseat.

Moreover, since his debut, the character hasn’t appeared in three years, and with Marvel Studios focusing on its biggest heroes and franchises, characters like Thor, and Doctor Strange, they seem more likely to take the lead.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to feature over 60 returning characters, so Marvel will have to prioritize certain heroes. Given Shang-Chi’s relatively short time in the MCU, he might be overlooked in favor of more established characters or newer fan favorites like Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova. With Stephen McFeely writing the script, Shang-Chi’s role in the movie remains uncertain.

