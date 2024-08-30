Jurassic World Rebirth’s makers have released the movie’s first look. The movie stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali in the lead roles. It marks the seventh film in the cult dinosaur franchise and has been helmed by Gareth Edwards. One of the first stills shows Jonathan and Scarlett’s characters hiding behind grass and looking at something with marvel, probably one of the dinosaurs in the park. No sooner was the still released than fans started flooding with their reactions. After his vintage avatar in the popular Netflix series Bridgerton, fans could not stop gushing over Jonathan’s nerdy look in Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jonathan Bailey clearly appeared to be the show-stealer in this still, and fans soon started posting mushy reactions to his starring role in Jurassic World Rebirth. One of the fans said, “He looks so adorable in those Harry Potter glasses.” A fan added, “Jonathan Bailey is the cheat code to make me watch anything now.” A netizen said, “Oh yes, give me dinosaur nerd Jonathan Bailey anytime.” Another fan added, “I love seeing Jonathan Bailey on my screen.” A netizen further wrote, “They can try to unyassify Jonathan Bailey all they want, but they will fail every single time. He will always be hot to me.”

First look at Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson in ‘JURASSIC WORLD: REBIRTH’ pic.twitter.com/Mx3iW68vGr — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 29, 2024

A netizen declared that all the fans will be watching Jurassic World Rebirth for the Bridgerton actor. Talking about Jonathan Bailey, she said, “We will be watching for Jonathan Bailey and Jonathan Bailey only.” A fan further said, “Those glasses make him look hot in a professor kind of a way.” Another netizen added, “I will only go back to the Jurrasic Park series for Jonathan Bailey and Jonathan Bailey only.”

Well, it seems like Jonathan Bailey has already captured his fans’ hearts with his different nerdy avatar in Jurrasic World Rebirth. The film was written by David Koepp, who had previously penned the original 1993 film. The official summary of Jurassic World Rebirth says that it was set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion when the planet’s ecology became mostly inhospitable to dinosaurs.”

Must Read: Jurassic World 4: Is Chris Pratt Not Done With Dinosaurs? The Actor Drops Dicey Comment While Addressing His Potential Return In The $3 Billion Franchise!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News