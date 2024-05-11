Jonathan Bailey was cast in Netflix’s Bridgerton in 2020 and played Lord Anthony Bridgerton. However, he became a fan favourite in season 2. Bridgerton Season 2 focused on Anthony and Kate’s (Simone Ashley) story. From dialogue to romantic scenes, Bailey and Ashley’s chemistry made season 2 a bigger hit than the first one.

The fans of the Netflix series are looking forward to Bridgerton Season 3. The excitement for the new one got everyone revisiting the first two seasons, and fans are again swooning over Jonathan Bailey. The series turned him into a bigger star, and his career changed for the better. Now, the talented actor has gotten candid about the intention of the Netflix erotic period drama series and more.

Jonathan Bailey on Bridgerton

In an interview, Jonathan Bailey was asked how his life has been since he became the TV’s heartthrob. The Doctor Who star said, “Hahaha. Yeah, life has been all right. It’s been fine.” When The Guardian told the actor that it isn’t like he wasn’t a TV heartthrob before, Bailey responded, “I definitely wasn’t. It’s Bridgerton, I think. These characters have been created to serve a purpose, to turn people on, I suppose.”

In the same interview, the Bridgerton star was asked which TV show he is most excited to see return. One might think he’s excited for season 3 of the Netflix show he was a part of. Well, that’s not the case. Jonathan answered, “The White Lotus, obviously. And I loved Such Brave Girls; it’s so singular.” The Fellow Travellers star also said that he would love to be invited on a White Lotus holiday and would love to play Louis Theroux on screen, if given a chance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White Lotus (@thewhitelotus)

Meanwhile, Bridgerton Season 3 stars Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Hannah Dodd and Luke Thompson. The first part of season 3 will release on Netflix on May 16, 2024.

Must Read: Anya Taylor-Joy On Getting Cast In Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2, “Skipped All The Stages Of Grief & Went Straight To Begging”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News