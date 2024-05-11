Zendaya-led Challengers is rumored to be released on the OTT within a month of its theatrical release. The critics have widely praised the tennis drama directed by celebrated director Luca Guadagnino. It has achieved favorable results at the box office and will now be entertaining a much more comprehensive range of people. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie has surpassed the previous tennis dramas, including Will Smith‘s King Richard and Kirsten Dunst’s Wimbledon. It is also the highest-grossing film of Luca. The movie surpassed Call Me by Your Name’s lifetime collections within a few days of its theatrical release. Justin Kuritzkes wrote the film’s screenplay of the movie. Due to the actor’s strike, the film’s release was delayed from September 2023 to April this year.

The Challengers’ story revolves around Zendaya’s character, Tashi Duncan, who was a tennis prodigy turned coach and an unapologetic person. She is married to a champion on a losing streak. Tashi’s husband goes up against another player who is not only his former best friend but also Tashi’s ex-lover. The movie was made on a reported budget of $55 million. It features Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist in crucial roles besides the Dune 2 star.

At the box office, Zendaya led Challengers, which opened at $15 million. Domestically, it has earned $33.3 million, and at the global box office, the movie’s collection is a decent $56.3 million, including the $23 million overseas collection. Now, according to When To Stream’s report, Zendaya’s tennis romance will be released as VOD on Amazon Prime Video on May 17, 2024, since it is an Amazon MGM production. However, the production has neither announced nor confirmed the streaming date.

Challengers, starring Zendaya by Luca Guadagnino, was released in the theatres on April 26.

