Ahead of Furiosa's Release, Here’s How to Watch All Mad Max Films in Chronological Order

The Mad Max film series has gone on to become one of the most popular action franchises in the world. From its inception in 1979 to its revival three decades later in 2015, the movie series has seen a steady increase in fan following. Considering that there are four Mad Max films so far, released over a span of 36 years, it can become a little difficult to decide which one to watch first.

Add to that, the arrival of the spin-off film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which is further going to complicate the timeline of the franchise. Well, you need not worry as we are here to tell you the perfect order in which you can enjoy these films. Here is the chronological order of the Mad Max film series.

1. Mad Max (1979)

Mad Max, the first film to be released in the franchise, marks the beginning of the chronological order. Starring Mel Gibson as Main Force Patrol officer Max Rockatansky, the dystopian film follows the officer as he seeks revenge on a ruthless biker gang that killed his family. Max sets out for vengeance through a desolate landscape in a world full of societal collapse and lawlessness.

The film grossed $100 million at the box office and was declared the most profitable film ever. In the US, Mad Max is available to stream on Max (formerly HBO Max) and Peacock. Indian audiences can watch the film by renting it on Amazon, Apple TV+, or YouTube Movies.

2. Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior is a direct sequel to Mad Max, once again featuring Mel Gibson in the titular role. The film picks up after the events of the first installment and showcases Max as a hardened man. This time, Max meets a community threatened by a vicious gang led by Lord Humungus in the post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Max becomes their hero, reluctantly guiding them in a desperate escape across the desert. Mad Max 2 earned more than $23 million worldwide box office. The movie is streaming on Max for US-based audiences. On the other hand, Indian viewers can watch the film by subscribing to Prime Video.

3. Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

The events of Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, aka Mad Max 3, take place 15 years after those of Mad Max 2. Mel Gibson returns in the film as Max, playing the character one last time. The movie follows Max, who, after being left for dead in the Australian desert, finds a town named Bartertown, ruled by Aunty Entity. Forced into a fight in an arena named The Thunderdome, he escapes and discovers The Lost Tribe, a group of children surviving alone. Max, stranded again, becomes their hero in the harsh wilderness.

While George Miller has directed all other films in the franchise, he and George Ogilvie co-directed this one. Mad Max 3 grossed over $36 million at the worldwide box office. US viewers can check out the film on Max. Indian audiences can also watch it on Prime Video.

4. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

The upcoming spin-off, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is the fourth film in the chronological order as it serves as a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. The film is centered around Imperator Furiosa, introduced in Fury Road, where Charlize Theron played the character. The movie takes place 15 to 20 years before the events of Fury Road. It follows young Furiosa, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy, who is kidnapped from the Green Place of Many Mothers by a biker gang led by Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). As the gang moves through the wasteland, they encounter the Citadel ruled by Immortan Joe. Amidst the power struggle between the two Tyrants, Furiosa struggles to find a way back home. The film will be released in theaters on May 23rd, 2024.

5. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

The final film to be watched chronologically is the 2015 blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road. Tom Hardy replaced Mel Gibson as the titular character in this spiritual successor to the franchise. The movie centers around Max Rockatansky, who goes on a battle against cult leader Immortan Joe while joining forces with Imperator Furiosa in a harsh post-apocalyptic wasteland. The film made $380.4 million at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing film in the Mad Max franchise. Like other films in the series, Mad Max: Fury Road can be watched on Max in the US. In India, the film can be streamed on Prime Video and JioCinema.

George Miller is also reported to be working on the next installment in the franchise, Mad Max: The Wasteland, which will probably be set after the events of Mad Max: Fury Road.

