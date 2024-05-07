Anya Taylor Joy and Chris Hemsworth are gearing up for the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. But the first reactions are in, and the critics have given them passing remarks. It was directed by George Miller and is set 15 to 20 years before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Anya Taylor Joy will portray the younger version of Charlize Theron’s character from Mad Max: Fury Road from 2015. Reactions from the movie’s early screenings have gone viral online. It will reportedly hold its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on 15 May 2024. Keep scrolling for more.

Chris Hemsworth plays the Warlord Dementus, who leads the Biker Horde. He has a negative shade to his character, contrasting his role in the MCU as Thor and Extraction. Anya Taylor Joy looked fierce in Furiosa: A Mad Max saga’s trailer. The audience would have to wait a few more days for the movie to arrive in theatres; they can contain themselves till then by reading the reactions of the film critics.

Check out the early reviews here:

Peter Gray for The AU Review wrote on social media, “Now that I can say so, #Furiosa is a BLAST! Made in the spirit of FURY ROAD, it’s still its own beast that thrives on exaggerated action and characters. Anya Taylor-Joy makes the character her own, but this is Chris Hemsworth’s chance to prove his worth as a character actor.”

John Nguyen said, “#furiosa is 2-and-a-half hours of colorful mayhem. Anya Taylor-Joy and Alyla Browne both get their fair share of screen time as the title character. Chris Hemsworth is like a villainous Thor with his red cape and long hair. It’s one of the most brutal Mad Max films yet.”

EmpreCity Box Office reviewed “Saw @MadMaxMovie FURIOSA last week and loved it. It’s a totally different film from FURY ROAD and would more aptly be compared with the first two MAD MAX films. Likely not quite as easy for casual viewers to jump in, but should still perform well over Memorial Day weekend.”

Heroes Unbound said, “FURIOSA is a visceral triumph. An epic trip through Miller’s scorched wasteland that spans decades. The emotional journey is intimately personal and deeply moving. Action is ferocious, wild and unrelenting. Hold tight and brace for fury.”

Nick’s Flicks Fix wrote, “#Furiosa is EPIC in every sense of the word! The world building and lore expansion of the Mad Max universe is front and centre to a bombastic film that has some explosive, exciting action. Taylor-Joy is great, but Hemsworth truly shines in a way he hasn’t before!”

Simon Thompson stated, “Jesus George Miller! #Furiosa engulfs you. At times, it almost seems to exceed the canvas of the #IMAX format. It is THAT big – and yet, at times, has a deeply affecting intimacy. Echoing cinematic elements from the 50s through the 80s, it’s a rich, smart vision the cast revels in.”

Eric Davis of Fandango remarked, “George Miller’s #Furiosa is powerhouse action filmmaking at its absolute best! A ferocious & relentlessly paced epic that expands the story of Furiosa and the Wasteland while delivering the craziest chases, the most bombastic characters & just plain stunning cinematography…”

Atom wrote, “#Furiosa REVIEW: MAD MAX SAGA RETURNS WITH GLORY. Electric cast! GROUNDBREAKING visuals with SHAKESPEAREAN story. A big, bold mythic legend that’ll leave you with a furious erection. Not just another prequel, it’s one of the BEST movies ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next.”

More about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga:

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, young Furiosa falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home.”

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy’s post-apocalyptic action drama, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, will be released in the theatres on May 24.

