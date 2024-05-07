Rihanna, who has made some of the most fashionable appearances at the Met Gala in past years, was noticeably absent from the fashion extravaganza’s red carpet on May 6. The 36-year-old singer, who was expected to walk the red carpet alongside other A-listers, is reportedly sitting out the event due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Umbrella singer, who was co-chair at the 2018 Met Gala themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” has donned some of the most epic looks to the fashion event. Just last year, for the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” gala, Rihanna wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown with a hooded coat covered in oversized flowers and sunglasses with eyelashes.

Naturally, fashion fans were expecting to be equally awed this year by the singer, who recently teased to Extra that her vibe was going to be “real simple.” However, we may never find out what was in store from the singer as she skipped the event at the last minute for this unexpected reason.

According to PEOPLE, the Grammy-winning artist is staying home this year after she came down with the flu. A source told the publication Rihanna, who was planning on attending the event, had to cancel at the last minute as she was sick with the flu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

A day before the Met Gala, Rihanna modelled nude lingerie on Instagram. The SavageXFenty founder modelled one piece from the brand’s Signature Script collection in the brief clip.

During the behind-the-scenes footage, Rihanna can be heard teasing, “I was desperate for a nude; I go in between nudes when I get tanned or when I look a little paler. It’s hard to find a nude that you can carry through in that range of shade, and I found mine in Signature Script.”

Over the weekend, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted in Miami, where the singer debuted a new bubblegum pink hairstyle while supporting her partner’s Puma pop-up shop.

Must Read: Love Undercover Cast: Who Are The Soccer Players Starring In The Peacock Dating Show?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News