Gal Gadot earned immense fame by starring as Wonder Woman in the old DC Universe. The actress appeared in The Flash for the last time in that avatar. In a new interview, Director Patty Jenkins revealed that she was already preparing Wonder Woman 3’s script and left the Star Wars movie for the DC project only for it to get canceled. Keep scrolling for more.

Gal’s character first appeared in the DC Universe in 2016 in the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The following year, she got her solo film, reportedly made on a budget of $149 million, and earned an outstanding $824 million worldwide. The movie featured Chris Pine opposite Gal’s Diana Prince. She returned to the Justice League and in the sequel of her solo film.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins recently appeared on Max’s Talking Pictures Podcast, where she was asked about the film’s third installment. Without mincing her words, Jenkins revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran have no plans to make Wonder Woman 3. Patty quipped, “Yeah, for the time being, but probably easily forever.” When asked whether another director would take up the project, she revealed, “No, they’re not interested in doing any Wonder Woman for the time being.”

Jenkins revealed she was developing Wonder Woman 3 when the film got canceled. She also mentioned leaving the Star Wars movie for that. The Wonder Woman maker said, “It’s not an easy task, what’s going on with DC. James Gunn and Peter Safran have to follow their own heart into their own plans. I don’t know what they’re planning on doing and why… I have sympathy for what a big job it is.”

Patty Jenkins was reportedly working on Wonder Woman 3’s script. She said, “So, when I left Star Wars to do Wonder Woman 3, and I started working on that, we talked about, ‘Well, maybe I’ll come back to Star Wars after Wonder Woman 3, so we started a deal for that to happen.” “When Wonder Woman 3 then went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to finish this deal.’ We finished the deal right as the strike was beginning, so I now owe a draft of Star Wars. So we will see what happens there. Who knows?” added Patty.

Patty Jenkins is back on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron and is wholly focused on that. Meanwhile, James Gunn is busy with his Superman movie starring David Corenswet. It will be the first movie to come out of the new DCU.

