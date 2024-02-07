In 2021, Disney+ fired Gina Carano from Lucasfilm’s Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. The actress played Cara Dune in the series. Carano was fired for sharing some questionable posts on social media. One of the posts hinted at how being a Republican today feels like being Jewish during the Holocaust. Gina’s post gathered a lot of flak on social media back then, and #FireGinaCarano was trending on X (Formerly Twitter).

A few days later, after her posts, a Lucasfilm spokesperson shared that they no longer have Gina employed to work with them now and in the future. The statement further mentioned how her “social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” On February 7, Gina Carano filed a lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm, backed by Elon Musk and X (formerly Twitter).

Gina shared details about filing the lawsuit against Lucasfilm/Disney on her X profile. She wrote, “Today is an important day for me–I am filing a lawsuit against @lucasfilm & @Disney. Nothing could be further from the truth. The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time. My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist. It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me.”

Gina Carano As Cara Dune

Gina further mentioned how she never used any aggressive language and used to share thought-provoking quotes, pics and memes occasionally. The actress added that Elon Musk said earlier that if anyone gets fired using the X platform, they want to help such people with legal representation. Cara stated, “To my surprise, a few months ago I received an email from a lawyer who had been hired by X to look into my story & many others. Turns out after sending them as much information as I could gather these past few months, my now lawyers & X believe whole-heartedly in my case & are moving forward.”

Check Out Gina Carano’s Post Below:

Today is an important day for me–I am filing a lawsuit against @lucasfilm & @Disney



After my 20 years of building a career from scratch, and during the regime of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Lucasfilm made this statement on Twitter, terminating me from The Mandalorian: “Gina… — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 6, 2024

Recently, when Carl Weathers passed away, Gina mentioned how the actor stood by her side in her condolence post. The former The Mandalorian actress revealed that when she got fired, Carl called her directly and told her not to give up. The actress reveals that Carl told her he wasn’t throwing her away and wanted to tell her he cared about her.

Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to respond to Gina’s lawsuit. Meanwhile, Star Wars is now turning The Mandalorian into a movie. It will be a Jon Favreau directorial, and Pedro Pascal will reprise his character, Din Djarin. The film will also feature everyone’s favourite Grogu.

What do you have to say about the entire controversy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

