Sylvester Stallone’s co-star Carl Weathers, known for playing Apollo Creed in the ‘Rocky Franchise,’ passed away, and his family broke the news on Friday. He was 76 years old. Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to their beloved colleague. Carl’s family issued a statement breaking the tragic news of his demise. Scroll below to know the deets.

Besides the Rocky film series, Carl has appeared in films like Predator, Action Jackson, The Four Deuces, Happy Gilmore, and more. He also lent his voice to Combat Carl in Toy Story 4, which came out in 2019. He was also a part of the series The Mandalorian, and his co-stars also mourned his passing via heartwarming posts. Carl even received an Emmy nomination for The Mandalorian. Also, Michael B. Jordan’s character Adonis Creed from the Creed franchise is the son of Carl’s character Apollo Creed from the Rocky series.

According to Deadline Carl Weathers’ family stated, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations.” However, his family did not mention his cause of death in the statement but said that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday.

Sylvester Stallone took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “We lost a legend yesterday. My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Rest in power and keeping punching,” accompanying a video of him reflecting on his relationshiop with the late actor. Sly could be seen holding back his tears while speaking in the clip.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a picture of him with Carl Weathers from their movie and wrote a tribute for him in the caption.

Carl Weathers’ The Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal also shared a photo of Carl Weathers and wrote, “words fail.”

The Mandalorian‘s Ming-Na Wen grieved his death on her X handle and wrote, “Incomprehensible A toast at 37,000 ft to my beloved friend, @TheCarlWeathers. Thank you for your talents, your kindness, big laugh & wisdom. You were an instant friend to me & many others. I’m heartbroken. Thoughts & prayers to his loved ones.”

Incomprehensible. 😪

A toast at 37,000 ft to my beloved friend, @TheCarlWeathers. Thank you for your talents, your kindness, big laugh & wisdom. You were an instant friend to me & many others. I’m heartbroken. 💔 Thoughts & prayers to his loved ones. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VVf9JxZOvK — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) February 3, 2024



Hollywood actor Adam Sandler also expressed a short note on his Twitter. Sandler and Weathers worked together in Happy Gilmore.

A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to… pic.twitter.com/Gi2lPWFTgt — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 2, 2024

May his soul Rest in Peace.

