Chadwick Boseman was a talented actor who left us too soon, but his legacy, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will always be remembered by the fans. He won hearts as Prince T’Challa, aka Black Panther, but if things had gone differently at Marvel Studios, he would have ended up in one of the Guardians of the Galaxy characters’ roles.

We saw Chadwick as Black Panther for the first time in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. He got his solo film in 2018, which was both commercially and critically successful. The film even won three Oscars. He was all set to return in the 2022 sequel but unfortunately passed away in 2020. He played a vital role in Avengers: Infinity War, but his character got blipped by Thanos’ snap at the end, and he returned one last time in the part in Endgame.

Chadwick Boseman once revealed that he auditioned for a role in MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which is also one of Marvel’s most loved franchises. It was directed by James Gunn, with Chris Pratt in the lead. But did Chadwick audition for Pratt’s character Starlord or Peter Quill? So the answer is no! The first GOTG movie was released in 2014, two years before the Civil War.

Chadwick Boseman initially auditioned for the role of Drax the Destroyer from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. He shared the story of his audition on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He recalled, “I didn’t think I was gonna get it. And it’s weird, too. It’s a testament to Marvel because… Ant-Man has a different tone and feel, and we didn’t know what that was gonna be. We didn’t know what Guardians was gonna be. So, I didn’t know what it was. I only had a few (script) pages at that time. So, it was just good to come in and play to see what they did with it.”

The Black Panther star further explained that this is how things work in the industry for an actor. Chadwick added, “You go in knowing you’re not gonna get (the role), but you’re meeting the people that might be like, ‘It’s not this, but we’ll put him in this other thing.” But things turned out to be better as he got the part of T’Challa. Meanwhile, Dave Bautista played the role of Drax in the GOTG franchise.

Here’s how Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever performed at the worldwide box office:

Black Panther (2018) – $1.34 billion

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – $859.2 million

After Chadwick Boseman’s death, Marvel decided not to recast anyone for the sequel and tactfully presented the storyline with Shuri taking forward his legacy.

As for Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn said goodbye to Marvel and left a going-away present for the GOTG fans by giving them Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in 2023. The film made an impressive business of $845.55 million worldwide.

