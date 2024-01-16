Jeff Bridges played the role of Obadiah Stane, aka Iron Monger, in the first Iron Man film in 2008. Robert Downey Jr laid the foundation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the rest is history now. It was something new for them all. Jeff, Jon, and RDJ tried to make some changes to the original script, but it was instantly rejected by Marvel, which made Bridges mad. However, he soon changed his mindset to deal with it. That change in thought helped him go ahead with the filming and deliver such an amazing comic book movie.

A few months back, we did a throwback story on how Bridges, Favreau, and Downey changed the script as they were unhappy with the original draft. You can check out the full article here. After Marvel dismissed their idea ruthlessly, the Iron Monger actor revealed a lot of confusion. The film featured Gwyneth Paltrow as Paper Potts and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. It also featured Samuel L Jackson in the post-credit scene.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Iron Man star Jeff Bridges recalled that since Marvel rejected their script, saying it was no good, there was chaos on the first day of the shoot. Bridges said, “And so there was a lot of confusion about what our script was, what we were gonna say. We’d spend hours in one of our trailers going over lines and saying, ‘Oh you play my part, I’ll play your part,’ exploring how we were going to do it.”

Meanwhile, the crew of the Robert Downey Jr.-led film were getting impatient and asked when things would start rolling. Jeff Bridges then revealed how he dealt with the stress. He changed his thought process.

He said, “It drove me absolutely crazy until I made a slight adjustment in my brain that was, ‘Jeff, just relax. You’re making a $200 million student film. Just relax and have fun.’ And that kind of did the trick because here I get to play with these two incredible artists and just jam, and that’s what we ended up doing.”

Jeff Bridges’ Obadiah is still one of the MCU’s best and most menacing Iron Man villains. The film’s success changed Robert Downey Jr’s career trajectory forever, and he went on to appear in multiple Marvel movies. RDJ had two more installments in his solo MCU franchise, and he said goodbye to his Tony Stark character with Avengers: Endgame [2019]. The Oppenheimer star recently called his Marvel performances some of his best work, which went unnoticed because of the genre.

The Robert Downey Jr.-led Iron Man franchise is available to watch on Disney+.

