Angelina Jolie has played many sensual characters on screen and did several intimate scenes, but if she had to single out one lovemaking scene, then as per her, it wasn’t with her ex-husband Brad Pitt or any former lover. Jolie once, in an interview, revealed the best on-screen s*x she had, and you will be surprised to know about it. The role in question reportedly brought Jolie’s insecurities and made her question her own caliber as an actor.

Jolie is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actresses in the film industry, and time again, she has proved her mettle in every genre. She is not only a great performer but a very influential personality as well. The actress is known for her work on humanitarian grounds and had a controversial personal life; both aspects of her life made her stay on the news constantly. A few days back, she revealed having Bell’s Palsy sometime before her divorce from Brad Pitt; however, she is now doing great and enjoying life to the fullest.

Angelina Jolie has always taken on unconventional roles and played them passionately. She went from doing romance dramas to action, and in 1999, she did a film called The Bone Collector, where she played the role of a cop looking for a serial killer. It was a dark thriller, and it took a toll on Jolie’s mental health. She starred opposite Denzel Washington, and their characters had excellent dynamics.

Angelina Jolie once revealed that she had her best on-screen lovemaking scene in The Bone Collector with Denzel. Her character was using her intelligence for intimacy rather than physicality, which was something Jolie enjoyed. As per Showbiz Cheatsheet, she once told Dark Horizons, “It was great seducing someone with your mind, a huge turn-on.”

She added, “What’s fascinating are the journeys these two characters undertake and the deep relationship that evolves between them. The best s*x I ever had was in this movie.”

Speaking of the adverse effect of this role on her, Angelina Jolie added, “It was really lonely, and I went a bit nuts. From the beginning, I felt as if I was not capable of doing this, of leading a film and being responsible for this, of physically handling this, of saving a life and going in there and being a cop.”

Denzel Washington saw Angelina Jolie for the first time in Gia and thought she was outstanding.

On the work front, a few days ago, Angelina Jolie reportedly hinted at leaving Hollywood and spending more time in Cambodia.

For more such throwbacks and the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Star Confirms Reshoots, Blames His & Amber Heard’s Cut Scenes For Box Office Failure: “The Original Script Was Great…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News