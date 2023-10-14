Marvel Cinematic Universe wouldn’t have been possible if we didn’t get Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man in 2008. Jon Favreau directed the film with Jeff Bridges as the main villain. The actor once stated in an interview that the trio made changes to the script, which eventually got rejected by Marvel. The film was not only crucial for the foundation of the MCU but was also a turning point in Downey’s career.

Both RDJ and Bridges showcased their incredible talent on screen and left the audiences mesmerized with their performances, thereby building a solid foundation for one of the highest-grossing superhero/comic-book cinematic universes. Bridges was seen as menacing Obadiah Stane, aka Iron Monger, and he was perfect for the role.

As per Fandom Wire, Jeff Bridges, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealed how, during the initial stages of Iron Man, he, Jon Favreau, and Robert Downey Jr worked together to make a few changes in the original script of the MCU film; however, they were disappointed by the Marvel Studios as they rejected their altered script.

The Iron Man star said, “We spent a couple of weeks working on the script, rehearsing together because we didn’t like the original script, and we thought, ‘Oh yeah, we fixed this, fixed that.’ And then came the first day of shooting, and Marvel kind of threw out our script that we had been working on, said, ‘No, that’s no good. It’s gotta be this, that.’ And so there was a lot of confusion about what our script was, what we were gonna say, ya know?”

Old script or altered script, the fans couldn’t be happier with the end result that Iron Man brought out. The film went on to earn over $500 Million at the box office and is still loved by the audience. The fans got their ideal Tony Stark in Robert Downey Jr and are still hoping for his return to the MCU even after his character sacrificed himself in Avengers: Endgame; such is the love of the audiences for the actor and the role he played.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Paparazzi Asking Justin Bieber, “Are You & Selena Gomez Still In Love?” In Front Of Wife Hailey Baldwin In An Old Video Leaves Netizens Disgusted As They React, “Leave Them Alone!” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News