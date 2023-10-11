Scarlett Johansson has achieved immense fame as Black Widow in the Marvel cinematic universe but has also faced sexism in the journey towards success. She has been asked some bizarre questions, like “what she wears beneath her superhero costume” in the past. But all hell broke loose when she was disrespected right before Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man? Scroll below for all the details.

ScarJo has been a part of as many as 8 Avengers movies as Natasha Romanoff before landing a solo Black Widow film in 2021. The actress shares a well-knit bond with all her Marvel co-stars – Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth, amongst others. But there have been times that they pulled her legs in not the most appealing ways. One such instance was when Robert Downey Jr said he would skip all the “dumb stuff” of her character.

During one of the old conferences, a reporter asked Scarlett Johansson, “To get into the shape of Black Widow, did you have anything special to do in terms of diet? Did you eat any specific food?” Robert Downey Jr quickly interrupted and sarcastically added, “If I’ve learned anything, it’s that people are much more interested in your second question to Scarlett than any answer I can give.”

Scarlett Johansson was speechless for a moment, but upon the reporter’s insistence, she added, “I was just going to say that very thing (referring to what Robert Downey Jr said) That’s so funny.”

Johansson then asked the Iron Man star, “How come you get like the really interesting, like existential questions and I get the like ‘rabbit food questions’?” She then added that she ate a lot of greens to train for her character of Black Widow.

Her response left Robert Downey Jr in splits.

Take a look at the viral clip shared by YouTube handle @MemeLords below:

