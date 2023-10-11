Taylor Swift’s massive fan army is eagerly waiting for the singer’s concert film The Eras Tour movie, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 13, 2023. The buzz is such that the crooner’s concert film has already earned more than $100 million in advance ticket sales and looking at the response, a few of the movies have changed their theatrical release dates. Swifties might be enjoying all the buzz, but the film has now got a PG-13 rating just days before its release. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour movie is a filmed version of the singer’s iconic tour which wrapped its first US leg in August 2023. The concert was shot across three nights in Los Angeles at the Sofi Stadium. The concert film will include Taylor’s performances on songs from albums namely Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.

Now, the question arises is Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour movie suitable for kids? According to Comic Book, the singer’s concert film has got a PG-13 rating due to “some strong language and suggestive material.” This ensued a chaos on the Internet as many speculated that the movie might be censored since a lot of songs feature explicit lyrics. Songs like All Too Well (10 Minute Version), Betty, and Champagne Problems included the word ‘f*ck’ whereas, the word ‘s*it’ is mentioned in songs like The 1, Tolerate It, and Vigilante S*it.

Take a look at the trailer:

For the unversed, PG-13 films mean kids under 13 need parental guidance to watch it and PG-13 movies are usually allowed only one uncensored expletive to ensure they remain suitable for younger audiences.

The official website of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) reads, “The Rating Board nevertheless may rate such a motion picture PG-13 if, based on a special vote by a two-thirds majority, the Raters feel that most American parents would believe that a PG-13 rating is appropriate because of the context or manner in which the words are used or because the use of those words in the motion picture is inconspicuous.”

And, looking at the description it is not a good sign for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour movie. It was also learned that Taylor has used a different approach to release her concert film which may allow her an uncensored release. Instead of approaching the studios, the Grammy-winning songstress will distribute the film directly through AMC Theaters.

Social media users too reacted to the news as one stated, “You can’t stop us from watching Queen‘s new era.” Another stated, “Well kids were there and were singing profanities with their parents permission.”

One person stated, “This will be the biggest event this fall! So excited!” Another shared, “Her audience is mostly teenagers and adults though, so we are good.” A person stated, “This is hilarious it’s already a blockbuster hit.”

The next one commented, “There were kids at the concert, but obviously when you film it with the cameras it’s pg-13,” and one concluded, “I thought it was going to be R for a minute… so some F bombs must of been edited out or bleeped. “

