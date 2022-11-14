It’s time to appreciate the music released in the year gone by and that’s exactly what happened at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. MTV EMAs 2022 was held on November 13 at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany and aired live on MTV with an hour-long pre-show leading up to the main show. While Harry Styles had the most nominations followed by Taylor Swift, here’s who took home the major wins.
The musical night – which included performances by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta, turned out to be an amazing evening for Taylor Swift as the singer walked home with some of the biggest honours of the evening – including Best Artist. K-Pop bands like BTS, SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK also emerged as winners yesterday.
Other winners of MTV EMAs 2022 included Nicki Minaj, Harry Styles, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Lisa and many more. Read on to know who was bestowed which honours in which category here.
BEST SONG
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito” – WINNER
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Rosalía – “Despechá”
BEST VIDEO
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – WINNER
Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
BEST ARTIST
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
Rosalía
BEST COLLABORATION
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – WINNER
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”
Tiësto, Ava Max – “The Motto”
BEST LIVE
Harry Styles – WINNER
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
BEST POP
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
BEST NEW
Seventeen – WINNER
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
BEST K-POP
Lisa – WINNER
Blackpink
BTS
Itzy
Seventeen
Twice
BEST LATIN
Anitta – WINNER
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
Rosalía
Shakira
BEST ELECTRONIC
David Guetta – WINNER
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP
Nicki Minaj – WINNER
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
BEST ROCK
Muse – WINNER
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Gorillaz – WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
Yungblud
BEST R&B
Chlöe – WINNER
Givēon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – WINNER
Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”
Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – “Unholy” – WINNER
Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby – “2step”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Latto – “P*ssy”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Stromae – “Fils de joie”
BIGGEST FANS
BTS – WINNER
Blackpink
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Seventeen – WINNER
Nessa Barrett
Mae Muller
Gayle
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – WINNER
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
BEST LOOK ‘PERSONAL STYLE’
Rita Ora
Generation Change
Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina
Do you agree with the MTV EMAs 2022 winner list?
