It’s time to appreciate the music released in the year gone by and that’s exactly what happened at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. MTV EMAs 2022 was held on November 13 at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany and aired live on MTV with an hour-long pre-show leading up to the main show. While Harry Styles had the most nominations followed by Taylor Swift, here’s who took home the major wins.

The musical night – which included performances by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta, turned out to be an amazing evening for Taylor Swift as the singer walked home with some of the biggest honours of the evening – including Best Artist. K-Pop bands like BTS, SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK also emerged as winners yesterday.

Other winners of MTV EMAs 2022 included Nicki Minaj, Harry Styles, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Lisa and many more. Read on to know who was bestowed which honours in which category here.

BEST SONG

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito” – WINNER

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

BEST VIDEO

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – WINNER

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

BEST ARTIST

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalía

BEST COLLABORATION

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – WINNER

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”

Tiësto, Ava Max – “The Motto”

BEST LIVE

Harry Styles – WINNER

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

BEST POP

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

BEST NEW

Seventeen – WINNER

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

BEST K-POP

Lisa – WINNER

Blackpink

BTS

Itzy

Seventeen

Twice

BEST LATIN

Anitta – WINNER

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

Rosalía

Shakira

BEST ELECTRONIC

David Guetta – WINNER

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

BEST HIP HOP

Nicki Minaj – WINNER

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

BEST ROCK

Muse – WINNER

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Gorillaz – WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Yungblud

BEST R&B

Chlöe – WINNER

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – WINNER

Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”

Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – “Unholy” – WINNER

Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby – “2step”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

BIGGEST FANS

BTS – WINNER

Blackpink

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Seventeen – WINNER

Nessa Barrett

Mae Muller

Gayle

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – WINNER

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

BEST LOOK ‘PERSONAL STYLE’

Rita Ora

Generation Change

Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina

Do you agree with the MTV EMAs 2022 winner list?

